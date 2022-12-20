Reznikov announced many contracts for supply of weapons to Ukraine in new year

For next year, many contracts have been concluded for the supply of necessary weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, aid will be provided throughout the year,

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov announced this on the air of the National Telethon on Tuesday.

"The American military-industrial complex is already working. That is, one of the key topics of every "Ramstein" is necessarily the launch of the capacities of the production countries that today support Ukraine in this war. As of today, orders have already been placed, and not only in the USA, but also in Germany, France, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Romania, and other countries," said Reznikov.

According to the minister, the orders have already arrived and their production is already working to provide Ukraine.

"And I will say frankly, without revealing big secrets, for next year I have already concluded many contracts for the supply of the necessary weapons and ammunition for them. And similar contracts, I already know for sure, I am informed about this by the ministers of defense or secretaries of defense in different countries that they have already signed contracts," Reznikov said.

The minister noted that next year Ukraine will receive "gifts" in the field of military aid, and throughout the year.

"I want to emphasize that throughout the year. That is, systematically and monthly, in order to ensure the stability of our resistance, the stability of our ability to win. This is a very important aspect," Reznikov emphasized.