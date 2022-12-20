Russian Federation lacks ammunition for war against Ukraine, - US State Department

A senior official of the US State Department said that Russia does not have enough ammunition to resume the offensive.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to Reuters.

According to the official, Russia is experiencing a "significant" shortage of ammunition, which poses a serious problem on the front lines of the war, and those whom Moscow has urged to join its fighting forces have often not been "cohesive" units.

"There are a lot of things that the Russians are dealing with in terms of having the necessary equipment and ammunition that put some limitations on what they can do," the official said.

It will be recalled that earlier the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny stated that the Russians could launch a new offensive as early as February.