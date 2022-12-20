Enemy is increasing volume of transfers of mobilized personnel, weapons and equipment from Far East, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 6:00 p.m. on 12/20/2022 regarding the Russian invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with refrence to the page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The three hundredth day of the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

The Russian occupiers continue to conduct full-scale armed aggression against our state, they do not stop striking critical infrastructure and civilian homes on the territory of Ukraine, violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of warfare. The volume of transfers of mobilized personnel, weapons and military equipment, fuel and lubricants and ammunition from the Far Eastern regions of the Russian Federation is increasing.

The enemy is concentrating its efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiiv directions. It is trying to improve the tactical position in the Kupiansk and Lyman areas. In other directions, the enemy defends previously occupied lines, concentrates efforts on restraining the actions of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, and at the same time continues to shell the positions of our troops and civilian objects along the contact line.

During the day, the enemy carried out 10 air and 4 missile strikes on civilian objects in Andriivka, Vovchansk, Soledar, and also carried out about 20 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the civilian infrastructure of the city of Kherson.

The threat of enemy air and missile strikes on critical infrastructure objects remains throughout Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains without significant changes, no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the enemy have been detected. Certain units of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation continue to be located in the border areas with Ukraine.

On the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks on the positions of our troops in the areas of 27 settlements, including: Karpovychi, Tymonovychi, Kostobobriv, Chernihiv region; Kindrativka, Vodolahi, Zapsilia, Yzdetske of the Sumy region; Huriiv, Alisivka, Krasne, Zelena, Vovchansk, Zybyne, Volohivka, Varvarivka, Zemlianka and Dvorichna of the Kharkiv region. The Russian occupiers used an unmanned aerial vehicle in the areas of Popivka, Chernihiv region, and Zybyne, Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy shelled 15 settlements with tanks and the entire spectrum of artillery, in particular - Hrianikyvka, Kislivka, Kotliarivka, Krokhmalne, Berestove of the Kharkiv region; Makiivka, Ploshanka, Nevske, Chervopopivka and Dibrova of Luhansk region. The Russian occupiers struck the operational-tactical and army aviation forces in the areas of Novoselivske and Ploshanka settlements.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiiv directions, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions, fired from tanks and all types of artillery at the positions of our troops in the areas of 24 settlements. Among them - Andriivka, Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Spirne, Soledar, Bakhmut, Stupochky, Vodiane, Nevelske, Mariinka and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region. The enemy attacked with operational-tactical and army aviation in Andriivka, Bilohorivka, Spirne, Severne, New York, Kamianka, Avdiivka, Nevelske districts.

In the direction of Novopavlivsk, the enemy fired tanks, mortars, barrels, and jet artillery at the positions of our troops near the settlements of Vugledar, Prechistivka, Zolota Nyva, and Velyka Novosilka of the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy continues to shell our positions and the civilian infrastructure of the settlements along the right bank of the Dnipro River. Fired tanks and the entire spectrum of artillery at 35 settlements. In particular, it is Vremivka of the Donetsk region; Zeleny Hai, Dorozhnianka, Zaliznychne, Verbove, Bilohiria of the Zaporizhzhia region; Beryslav, Tokarivka, Antonivka, Berehove, Kherson region. He carried out airstrikes in the areas of Vremivka, Maly Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, and Olhivsky.

The enemy continues to suffer losses. On December 18, it was confirmed that units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine fired at areas where the enemy's manpower and equipment were concentrated in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region. In particular, in the areas of the settlements of Polohy, Vasylivka, and Kamianka-Dniprovska. The losses of the enemy are more than 130 wounded occupiers, up to 10 units of weapons and military equipment of various types were destroyed. Information about the dead invaders is being clarified.

The enemy continues to use the network of civilian healthcare facilities in the temporarily occupied territory to treat wounded Russian occupiers and mercenaries of private military campaigns. So, according to the available information, in Luhansk, the city's multidisciplinary hospital is equipped as a military hospital of the Russian occupying forces, which is already overloaded with wounded occupiers.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out 10 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment and 12 strikes on the positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine during the current day hit an ammunition warehouse, 3 control points, and 8 areas of concentration of enemy manpower.

Believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! We will win! Glory to Ukraine!", the message reads.