Kremlin has not yet decided on new attack on Ukraine, - NYT

A senior official of the US State Department said that the Russian leadership did not reach a consensus on whether to launch a new military offensive in Ukraine this winter.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to The New York Times.

The official said there was an internal debate in the highest circles of Russian military policy about whether the Russian military could launch an offensive.

At the same time, some officials insist on an offensive, while others doubt whether Russia has the capabilities to do so.

Read more: Only Ukraine can be country of year, - Economist

Due to a misunderstanding in the Russian leadership, it is not clear where "their actual actions will go".