US to provide Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems in next military aid package - CNN

United States may transfer Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine in next military aid package.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to CNN.

Information about the transfer of the modern air defense complex is reported by unnamed sources in the White House.

One Patriot battery contains up to eight launchers. Each of them is capable of carrying four missiles.

In addition, the system includes radar, a control station, computers and generators. About 90 people are needed to operate and maintain it, but three specialists can handle the actual launches.

Read more: Poland’s military aid to Ukraine amounts to at least 2 billion US dollars

It should be reminded that the US government plans to provide Ukraine with equipment for the creation of "smart bombs" as part of the next military aid package.