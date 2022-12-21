Enemy attacks in area of 25 settlements in Kharkiv region and Donbas were repelled, - General Staff

The three hundred and first day of the Russian large-scale invasion has begun. Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of twenty-five settlements.

Among them - Masiutivka, Kharkiv region; Pidkuychansk, Dibrova, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Verkhnyokamiansk, Vesele, Yakovlivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Vodiane, Pisky, Nevelske, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka and Prechistivka in the Donetsk region. This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

At the same time, the enemy launched 5 missiles and 16 air strikes, as well as 61 attacks from rocket salvo systems. As a result, the civilian infrastructure was heavily damaged and the civilian population of the cities of Kherson, Kostiantynivka, and Vovchansk suffered.

The danger of air and missile attacks remains on the entire territory of Ukraine.

There were no significant changes in the Volyn and Polissia directions, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

According to the General Staff, in the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy fired artillery at the positions of our troops in the areas of sixteen settlements. In particular, these are Mykhalchyna Sloboda in the Chernihiv region and Vilcha, Vesele, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Varvarivka, Vilkhuvatka and Dvorichna in the Kharkiv region. Also, the enemy used an attack UAV and army aviation near Krasne, the Kharkiv region.

Read more: Enemy is increasing volume of transfers of mobilized personnel, weapons, and equipment from Far East, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the areas of the settlements of Novomlynsk, Kupiansk, Kislivka, Kotliarivka, and Krokhmalne of the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Ploshanka, Chervonpopivka, and Dibrova of the Luhansk region were hit by fire.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, the enemy continues to conduct assault operations. Tanks and artillery shelled our positions in the areas of more than twenty settlements. Among them are Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Diliivka, Vodiane, Nevelske, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region. Airstrikes were carried out in the areas of Spirne and Bilohorivka.

In the direction of Novopavlivka, the enemy fired tanks and various caliber artillery at the positions of our troops near Vuhledar, Prechystivka, and Velika Novosilka, Donetsk region.

"In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy continues shelling the areas of Biloghiria, Kamianske, and Mali Shcherbaki settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region and Novodmytrivka, Kamianske, Respublikanets, Novoberyslav, Ponyativka, Kherson, Mykilske, Sadove and Antonivka in the Kherson region," added the General Staff.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 99,230 people (+430 per day), 266 helicopters, 2,995 tanks, 1,960 artillery systems, 5,974 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS