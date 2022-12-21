Biden will announce new aid package for Ukraine worth almost $2 billion. Among other things, Patriot will give - White House

The White House officially confirmed US President Joe Biden’s plans to announce a package of security assistance to Ukraine in the amount of almost $2 billion.

This was stated by a representative of the White House at a briefing, Censor.NET informs.

"It (the aid package. - Ed.) will contain a very important new capability: the Patriot missile battery, which will become a critical asset for the protection of the Ukrainian people from Russia's barbaric attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure," he noted.

The US will train the Ukrainian military how to operate a battery of Patriot missiles in a third country.

"It will take some time, but Ukrainian troops will return to their country to manage this battery," the White House explained.

