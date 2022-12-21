Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 99,740 people (+510 per day), 267 helicopters, 282 planes, 3,002 tanks, 1,972 artillery systems, 5,979 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Losses of the Russian occupiers as of the morning of December 21 are approximately 99,740 people.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, Russia has lost almost 100,000 people and more than 3,000 tanks in Ukraine to date.
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 21/12 are approximately:
- personnel - about 99,740 (+510) people were eliminated,
- tanks - 3002 (+7) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 5979 (+5) units,
- artillery systems - 1,972 (+12) units,
- MLRS - 412 (+2) units,
- air defense equipment - 212 (+0) units,
- aircraft - 282 (+1) units,
- helicopters - 267 (+1) units,
- UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 1688 (+8),
- cruise missiles - 653 (+0),
- warships/boats - 16 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4608 (+9) units,
- special equipment - 178 (+1).
The data is being verified