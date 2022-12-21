During visit to USA, delegation of Ukraine will ask Washington for supply of ATACMS missiles, Gray Eagle, and Reaper drones, - Politico

During Zelensky’s visit to the US, the Ukrainian delegation intends to ask Washington for the supply of ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles with a range of up to 300 km, as well as Gray Eagle and Reaper strike and reconnaissance drones.

As reported by Censor.NET, Politico writes about this with reference to a source.

"It is expected that during the meeting with Biden and his national security team, the Ukrainian delegation will again make requests regarding the Army's long-range tactical missile systems (ATACMS), Gray Eagle, and Reaper drones," the publication notes.

"But US officials are not ready to give in. The Biden White House categorically rejected the ATACMS shipment.

The costs are high, US officials say. Sending long-range missiles to Kyiv could provoke Putin to use potentially even more lethal weapons inside Ukraine," the authors of the article added.

Also remind, earlier the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that he went to the USA.

