In Russia, they will be imprisoned for life for helping saboteurs

The State Duma of the Russian Federation adopted a law on life imprisonment for facilitating subversive activities.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian mass media.

The law supplements the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation with the article "Facilitation of subversive activities".

For "inclining, recruiting or engaging a person" to carry out sabotage, arming or training other people for this purpose, as well as financing sabotage, the penalty is imprisonment for a term of eight to 15 years with a fine (300,000 - 700,000 rubles or in the amount of salary for two to four years) or without it or life imprisonment.

The Criminal Code will also provide punishment for "aiding" sabotage, creating a "subversive community" and "training to carry out subversive activities."