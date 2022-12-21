Marines have eliminated 17 invaders, tank, mortar, and ammunition depot over past day, - Navy

Military units and units of the command of the Marine Corps of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated three Russian invaders over the past day.

As reported by Censor.NET, the press service of the Navy reported this on Telegram.

"Last day, December 20, the marines destroyed 3 invaders," the message reads.

It is also noted that artillery military units and units of the Marine Command of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the invaders, as a result of which 14 Russian soldiers, a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, a mortar, and an ammunition depot were destroyed. The final losses of the enemy are specified.

