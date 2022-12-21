We are obliged to cut logistics of enemy on Crimean bridge, - Maliuk
He stated this in an interview with the "1+1" TV channel, Censor.NET informs.
"The Crimean bridge. In accordance with the norms of international law, the norms of the current legislation of Ukraine, the customs and traditions of warfare, and based on the analysis of the operational situation, we are simply obliged to cut off the enemy's logistics there," Maliuk said.
"At the same time, today I cannot publicly comment on this and tell you any details," he added.
"Over time, everything will become known... Now I am interested in watching the Russian pseudo-investigation: they are working, as far as I know, they have already detained 22 of their citizens, they are being tortured, by the way, polygraph tests are being conducted. And I am interested in what they will come up with, so we will watch, and we will find out all the details, respectively, after our victory," concluded Maliuk.