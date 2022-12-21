Shoigu hinted at new attack on Ukraine

The head of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation Serhey Shoigu stated that the goals of the partial mobilization are new offensive actions in Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the Russian mass media, which quoted Shoigu during his speech at the collegium of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

"The partial mobilization was carried out to stabilize the situation, protect new territories and carry out further offensive actions," the Russian minister said.

We will remind that the adviser of the Ministry of Defense Serhii Kuzan stated that the second attempt of a large-scale attack on Kyiv is in the plans of the Russians, since their goal is the complete destruction of Ukraine.

Read more: Reconnaissance battalion from occupied Crimea refused to fight against Ukraine, - mass media. DOCUMENT

We should add that earlier the likelihood of a second invasion by the Russians was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny. According to him, the Russian Federation is preparing about 200,000 new soldiers and will go on the offensive, which may also happen in Donbas, or from the south or from the territory of Belarus.