Russian air defense shot down its own Ka-52 attack helicopter in Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTOS

On December 20, the Russian Air Defense Forces shot down its own Ka-52 attack helicopter in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

The Russian propagandists themselves were the first to report the shooting. One of their channels wrote that recently in the Zaporizhzhia region, the Pantsir S1 self-propelled anti-aircraft missile system "successfully landed" an aerial object at night.

The downed target was the Ka-52 "Alligator" attack helicopter of the occupation army.

The Strategic Committee of the Armed Forces confirmed this information. Also, the message was reposted in the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



