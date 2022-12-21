Sicheslav paratroopers shot down Russian Su-25 "Hrach" armored attack aircraft

The troops of the air defense unit 25 separate airborne Sicheslav Brigade of the Airborne Assault Troops "landed" the Russian Su-25 "Hrach" armored attack aircraft.

As Censor.NET writes about this with reference to the Facebook page of the Command of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As reported in the command, the air defense units of the Airborne Assault Troops have already shot down 100 enemy aerial objects.

It is noted that today the plane overturned the calculation of the anti-aircraft missile system.

The Sicheslav brigade already has 34 downed enemy air attack vehicles: