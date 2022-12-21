Powerful explosion rang out in occupied Mariupol, - Andriushchenko

An explosion rang out in Mariupol at noon, which was heard in several districts of the city. After that, several helicopters took off in the direction of Berdiansk.

As Censor.NET informs, Petro Andryushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, announced this on Telegram.

According to Andriushchenko, the explosion occurred at 2:00 p.m. with the epicenter near Kuprin Street.

"Immediately after the explosion, rotorcraft appeared over the city heading toward Berdyansk at a high altitude. Some of them released heat traps," said the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol.