Enemy is concentrating its efforts on conducting offensive operations in Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on December 21, 2022.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The message states: "The three hundred and first day of the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

During the day, the enemy launched 3 missile strikes and an airstrike on civilian objects in the Zaporizhzhia region. In the city of Gulyaipole, Russian aviation cynically struck the city hospital. In addition, the enemy launched more than 20 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The enemy continues to focus his efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiiv directions and tries to improve the tactical position in the Kupiansk and Lyman areas.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the enemy have been detected. Certain units of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation continue to be located in the border areas with Ukraine.

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 99,740 people (+510 per day), 267 helicopters, 282 planes, 3,002 tanks, 1,972 artillery systems, 5,979 armored vehicles.

At the same time, in the Slobozhansk direction, areas of Chervona Zoria, Kozacha Lopan, Vesele, Varvarivka, Starytsa, Vovchansk, Vilcha, Cherniakiv, Chuhunivka and Ambarne settlements of the Kharkiv region were subjected to tank, mortar and artillery shelling.

In the Kupiansk direction, fire damage was recorded in the areas of the settlements of Novomlynsk, Kupiansk, Kislivka, Kotliarivka, Krokhmalne, and Berestove in the Kharkiv region and Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy does not stop shelling the areas of Makiivka, Ploshanka, Chervonopivka, and Dibrova in the Luhansk Region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the areas of Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Oleksandro-Shultine, Kurdiumivka, Diliivka, Ozaryanivka, Druzhba, Severnye, Zalizne and New York of the Donetsk region were affected by fire.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy shelled Vodyan, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Mariinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region.

In the direction of Novopavliv, the enemy fired tanks and artillery at the areas of Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Novoukrainka, and Velyka Novosilka of the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the settlement of Chervonohryhorivka of the Dnipropetrovsk region, the suburbs and the city of Kherson, and the city of Ochakiv of the Mykolaiv region were shelled by rocket and barrel artillery. There are casualties among civilians in these settlements.

On December 15 and 16 of this year, enemy ammunition depots in the Kadiivka settlement of Luhansk region were damaged by fire. The detonation at these warehouses lasted more than 20 hours.

On December 20 of this year, the occupiers gathered at the field airfield in the Kakhovka district of the Kherson region suffered fire damage. There were about 30 units of artillery systems of various types, self-propelled guns and anti-aircraft guns, as well as ammunition and fuel, and lubricants. Detailed information on the loss of equipment and personnel is being clarified.

The occupiers organized a field hospital in the village of Novobohdanivka, Zaporizhzhia region. In Novotroitsky, in the Kherson region, the Russian invaders rebuilt the local hospital for the treatment of their wounded. Sick local residents were forcibly "discharged". In this settlement, the occupiers intensified counterintelligence measures. All this indicates significant losses of the enemy.

During the day, the Ukrainian aviation carried out 9 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment. Also, our defenders shot down an enemy UAV of the "Forpost" type, which costs about 6 million US dollars.

Units of missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, at the same time, hit the command post and two areas of concentration of the occupiers' manpower.