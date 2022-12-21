Switzerland has joined new package of EU sanctions introduced in connection with supply of Iranian drones to Russia

Following the EU, Switzerland introduced new sanctions against the Russian Federation, 141 individuals and 49 legal entities were included in the sanctions lists.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to DW, this is stated in the statement of the Swiss government.

"Switzerland is making changes to the sanctions regime as part of the measures adopted by the EU in connection with the supply of Iranian drones to Russia and the alarming situation that persists in Ukraine," the country's government said.

We will remind, on December 16, the European Union agreed on the ninth package of sanctions against Russia.

The restrictions apply to the military-industrial complex, TV channels, banks, and the provision of consulting services to companies from the Russian Federation.

At the same time, the EU has decided to introduce new relaxations that allow the unfreezing of assets and the provision of funds and economic resources to certain persons who play a significant role in international trade in agricultural and food products.

Watch more: Chechen soldiers from battalion named after Sheikh Mansur conduct street fight with Russian invaders near Bakhmut. VIDEO