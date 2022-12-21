USA announced allocation of new package of military aid to Ukraine in amount of $1.85 billion, which will include Patriot air defense systems

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced on Wednesday that the United States will provide a new package of military aid to Ukraine. According to him, the package with a total cost of $1.85 billion will include, among other things, American Patriot air defense systems.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Pursuant to the authority delegated by the President, today I am authorizing the twenty-eighth package of U.S. weapons and equipment for Ukraine beginning in August 2021. This $1 billion package will provide Ukraine with enhanced air defense and precision strike capabilities, as well as additional munitions and critical equipment, which Ukraine uses so effectively for protection on the battlefield," Blinken was quoted as saying by the press service of the US State Department.

