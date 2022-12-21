Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on field airfield near Kakhovka, where there were 30 pieces of equipment, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published information about the fire damage to the concentration of enemy troops at the Kakhovka airfield

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The message states: "On December 20 this year, the occupiers gathered at the field airfield in the Kakhovka district of the Kherson region were hit by fire. There were about 30 units of artillery systems of various types, self-propelled guns, and self-propelled guns, as well as ammunition and fuel, and lubricants. Detailed information regarding the loss of equipment and personnel is specified."

