Zelensky arrived in Washington, DC. VIDEO&PHOTOS

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived on a visit to US capital Washington.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ with a reference to Presidental press office.

"Today I am in Washington to thank the American people, the President and the Congress for the much-needed support. And also to continue cooperation to bring our victory closer. I will hold a series of negotiations to strengthen the stability and defense capability of Ukraine. In particular, we will discuss bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and the United States of America with US President Joseph Biden," Zelensky stated on Facebook.





"Next year, we must return the Ukrainian flag and freedom to our land and all our people," the President emphasized.

