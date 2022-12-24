State Border Guard Service does not record movement of enemy equipment in Belarus near Ukraine

Ukrainian Defense Forces are keeping border with Belarus under control, no movement of Russian and Belarusian military equipment directly next to Ukrainian-Belarusian border has been detected.

This was announced on the air of the telethon by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"The situation on the border with Belarus remains fully controlled by Ukraine, our defense forces, including the State Border Guard Service. We do not detect any movement of military equipment of either the Russian Federation or the Belarusian Armed Forces near the border, as they have recently checked the combat readiness of their units. But of course, we must remain vigilant," he said.

Demchenko added that Belarus and Russia are constantly escalating the situation on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border to ensure that the Ukrainian defense forces keep the necessary number of forces and means to repel further attempts of aggression, and do not withdraw them to other areas where full-scale hostilities are underway.

In addition, Demchenko noted that the movement of equipment deep into the territory of Belarus is constantly taking place, it is about the equipment of the Belarusian and Russian units.

"As for the units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus that have been reinforcing the border with Ukraine, we do not notice any increase in their number or changes in the nature of their actions," added the spokesman.

Demchenko reminded that Belarus supports Russia in the war against Ukraine by providing territory, airspace, infrastructure, joint exercises and training of the Russian armed forces.

Demchenko also assured that the Defense Forces are ready for any situation development.