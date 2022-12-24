King of Belgium Philippe dedicated part of his Christmas speech to Ukraine

King Philippe of Belgium dedicated a significant part of his traditional Christmas address to his people to war in Ukraine.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ with a reference to UNIAN.

The monarch reminded the Belgians that the war claimed many innocent lives of Ukrainians and thanked his fellow citizens for helping refugees.

"It is a cruel and senseless war that claims to replace the force of law with the law of force. This conflict reminds us of the past that we thought was gone forever," Philip said.

According to the King, today Ukrainians are fighting for the same ideals of "freedom and security" that Belgians themselves fought for in the past.

"We will continue to support them. (...) Around us, we see many commitments and gestures of solidarity. Across the country, our fellow citizens have spontaneously opened their homes to Ukrainian refugees," Philippe said.

