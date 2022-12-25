AFU repelled enemy’s attacks near 15 settlements in Kharkiv, Donetsk and Luhansk regions, - General Staff

Yesterday, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled the occupants’ attacks near 10 settlements in Donetsk region, 4 - in Luhansk region and 1 - in Kharkiv region.

Thus, the three hundred and fifth day of the Russian large-scale invasion has begun.

Over the past day, the enemy conducted 5 missile and air strikes. It also made over 90 attacks from multiple rocket launchers, in particular, on civilian objects of Kherson, civilians were killed.

The enemy focuses its efforts on conducting offensive actions at the Lyman, Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions. It keeps trying to improve the tactical situation in the Kupiansk sector.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled the occupants' attacks near the settlements of Lyman Pershyi in Kharkiv region, Stelmakhivka, Novoselivske, Ploschanka, Chervonopopivka in Luhansk region and Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, Kurdyumivka, Pivnichne, Krasnohorivka, Veselove and Maryinka in Donetsk region.

In Volyn, Polissya and Siversk directions the situation is without significant changes, the enemy maintains military presence, no signs of formation of offensive groups of the enemy were detected.

In the Siversky direction the invaders shelled civilian infrastructure of Vintorivka, Ryzhivka and Vorozhba in Sumy region.

In the Slobozhansky direction the areas of Guryiv Kozachok, Veterinarne, Kozacha Lopan, Kudiyivka, Goptivka, Strilecha, Krasne, Ternova, Staritsa, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Nesterne, Zemlyanky, Khatne and Ambarne of Kharkiv region were subjected to mortar and artillery shelling.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy fired from tanks, cannon and rocket artillery at the areas of Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Kupiansk, Kyslivka, Tabaivka, Kotlyarivka and Krokhmalne in Kharkiv region and Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka and Myasozharivka in Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction Makiivka, Ploschanka, Chervonopopivka, Dibrova in Luhansk region and Terny in Donetsk region came under fire.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired at the areas of Spirne, Zvanivka, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Paraskoviyivka, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Opytne, Stupochki, Klishchiyivka, Andriivka, Bila Hora, Oleksandr-Shultine, Diliyivka, Kleban-Byk, Ozaryanivka, Pivnichne and New York of Donetsk region.

In Avdiivka direction Vesele, Kamyanka, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Heorhiivka, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region came under fire.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, the enemy fired from tanks and the entire range of artillery at the positions of our troops near Bohoyavlenka, Vuhledar, Prechistivka, Novoukrainka, Velyka Novosilka and Vremivka in Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the areas of Malynivka, Chervone, Dorozhnyanka, Charivne, Bilohirya, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove, Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia and Marhanets and Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk region were affected by artillery shelling.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy continues to shell civilian infrastructure of Chervonohryhorivka in Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as Burgunka, Antonivka and Kherson. There are casualties among civilians.

Russian occupants continue to strengthen the regime and administrative measures in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region. In Vasylivka, the occupiers imposed a curfew from December 28 this year to January 04, 2023. Employees of emergency services are issued special passes, and other local residents are prohibited from leaving their homes and moving around the settlement.

Over the past day, our aviation carried out 4 strikes on the areas of the invaders' concentration. The units of the missile troops and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit 4 control points, 3 areas of concentration of enemy manpower, S-300 anti-aircraft missile system and 3 other important objects of the occupiers.