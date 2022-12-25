Ukraine is already working to have more Patriot air defense systems - Markarova

Ukraine is already working on the transfer of more Patriot air defense systems from the United States.

This was stated by Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Oksana Markarova during the telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"We can not only expect, but we are working on it. I can quote President Zelensky at his press conference with Biden; "I can say thank you for Patriot systems and the next message is that we need more Patriot". I hope that we will be able to contract some systems for the future," she said.

According to her, there are already concrete results of President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the United States.

"Since the President left the Congress, the decision-making process has been greatly intensified there. During the day we returned to Ukraine, we already have concrete serious results - a draft law on the possibility of bringing Russian criminals to justice in the United States, and assistance to Ukraine for $ 45 billion, and an amendment to empower the U.S. Attorney to use confiscated Russian assets as assistance to Ukraine, and work on the security package, which includes Patriot, but there are not only these, there are many new opportunities," Markarova added.

