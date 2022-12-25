Shelling of Kherson is manifestation of powerlessness and hatred of Russian invaders, - Humeniuk

The shelling of Kherson by Russian troops is not their revenge. The occupants simply hate everyone who lives better than them, and therefore terrorize our citizens.

This is stated by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk on the air of the telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ.

The spokeswoman of the Southern Defense Forces, commenting on yesterday's shelling of Kherson, noted that it is not the revenge of the Russians for certain actions of Ukrainian defenders.

"I do not believe that every shelling (by the occupiers - ed.) is revenge. This is the development of the war and military actions that the enemy, let's say, "offered" us since February 24 since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. To say that they specifically took revenge for hitting the control point, they do not value their own people enough to hit ours. They just hate all those who live better than them," explains Humeniuk.

According to her, in this way the Russian occupiers are trying to prove to their "tsar" that they are supposedly capable of something.

"This is a manifestation of their powerlessness, because they cannot do what their "leader" wants them to do," summed up Humeniuk.

