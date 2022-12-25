It was year of solidarity with Ukrainians - von der Leyen in her Christmas address

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, congratulating on Christmas, noted the solidarity with Ukrainians that the European Union showed in 2022.

She wrote about this on Sunday in her Christmas greetings in Twіtter, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Celebrating Christmas, let us remember this remarkable year. The year when we overcame difficulties, unprecedented energy crisis and showed solidarity with Ukrainians who defend their country. The year that revealed the soul and strength of Europe. Merry Christmas to everyone," the President of the European Commission wrote.

