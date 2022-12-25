UK donates to Ukraine over 900 generators and 15,000 extreme cold kits for Armed Forces

The UK has donated over 900 generators to Ukraine and sent approximately 15,000 sets of extreme cold weather kits to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including cold weather clothing, heavy sleeping bags and insulated tents.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to AFU General Staff.

The Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, The Right Honourable Ben Wallace, in a statement to the UK Parliament on the 300th day of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, expects another 10,000 cold weather kits to be delivered before Christmas. He also stressed that the UK's assistance to Ukraine will remain unwavering.

"We have already made a commitment to provide military aid equal to or in excess of the £2.3 billion we will spend this year. We have struck a major deal to maintain ongoing supplies of artillery shells and will continue to upgrade Ukraine's stockpile of air defence and other missiles. Where we have equipment that we can donate, we will replace from our own stockpiles, and the rest we will purchase with our allies. The United States has joined a huge level of support, including EU members. In particular, Poland, Slovakia and the Baltic States," Ben Wallace summed up.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine thanked for the support and assistance of Great Britain.

