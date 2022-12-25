Russia will supply Iran with 24 Su-35 fighter jets in exchange for drones

Russia may soon supply Iran with 24 Su-35 fighter jets in exchange for Shahed kamikaze drones.

This is reported by Israelinfo with reference to the message of the 12th channel of Israeli television, Censor.NET informs.

According to Israeli media sources, Russia will soon transfer Su-35 multi-role fighter jets to Iran. It is about 24 fighters that were originally intended for Egypt. The US convinced Cairo to abandon the deal, after which the Russians began looking for buyers for the planes.

After Iran started supplying drones to the Russian army, the issue was resolved. It is claimed that the Russians are already training Iranian pilots to fly the new planes.

