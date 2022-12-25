International partners will help energy sector of Ukraine for $1.5 billion, - Shmyhal

Ukraine has declared assistance for the energy sector from international partners in the amount of almost 1.5 billion dollars.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Facebook, summing up the results of the week, Censor.NET reports.

"This year, we managed to mobilize more than 30 billion dollars from our allies to support the budget. Next year, the G7 countries will mobilize up to 32 billion dollars in financial aid to Ukraine. This is 85% of the budget deficit that we will have in 2023. We will also continue cooperation with the World Bank, other partner countries, and expect a new major financial program with the IMF.

In 11 months of this year, the Government allocated UAH 245 billion for the purchase, modernization, and repair of weapons and equipment. Next year, the budget for such purchases was increased to UAH 300 billion.

Read more: "Green" energy helps to get out of blackout situation, - Shmyhal

Almost 13 thousand students will be transferred from the contractual form of education to the budget. These are the children of fallen defenders of Ukraine, participants in hostilities, and persons with disabilities as a result of the war, as well as children of residents of particularly dangerous areas.

Aid to the energy sector from partners is gaining momentum. We have declared support for almost 1.5 billion dollars. Additional equipment arrives every day to repair the damaged infrastructure. More than 200 shipments of energy equipment have already arrived. We will endure.

We continue to provide grants for the creation of new businesses by Ukrainians. This week, UAH 400 million was allocated to the YeRobota program. The state will also allocate UAH 150 million to small and medium-sized entrepreneurs for investment projects in the field of energy saving and energy supply. We remind you that within the framework of the "5-7-9" affordable loans program, entrepreneurs can purchase generators for electricity production, solar panels, electronic storage devices, batteries, and wind generators at a rate of 0%.

We work for victory! We believe in the AFU and help them!" Shmyhal said.