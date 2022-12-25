Defense forces made 2 strikes on areas where occupiers were concentrated and hit 5 enemy control points, - General Staff

In the Zabaryny district of the Kherson region, the headquarters of the occupiers was hit, where a meeting of officers of the southern military district of the Russian Armed Forces was held. As a result, up to 70 occupants were injured. The number of dead is being clarified.

This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 06:00 p.m. on 12/25/2022, Censor.NET reports.

"Glory to Ukraine! The three hundred and fifth day of the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

During the day, the occupiers launched a rocket attack on the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region. More than 10 attacks were also carried out from rocket salvo systems.

The threat of enemy air and missile strikes on critical infrastructure facilities remains throughout the territory of Ukraine.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy fired at the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of Vyntorivka, Manukhivka, Ryzhivka, and Vorozhba settlements of the Sumy region.

In the Slobozhansk direction, areas of the settlements of Strilecha, Starytsia, Zemlianky, Ustynivka, and Vilkhuvatka of the Kharkiv region were hit by mortar and artillery fire.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, more than 25 settlements were hit by fire from tanks and artillery. Among them - Dvorichna, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, and Berestovka in the Kharkiv region; Ploschanka, Dibrova, and Chervonopivka of the Luhansk region and Yampolivka - the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, the occupiers shelled the districts of more than 20 settlements. In particular, these are Spirne, Berestove, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Opytne, Ozarianivka, and New York of the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Novopavlivka, the enemy inflicted fire on the areas of Vuhledar, Velyka Novosilka, and Vremivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, enemy shelling was recorded near more than 20 settlements. Among them are Huliaipole, Chervone, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Shcherbaki, and Charivne of the Zaporizhzhia region, and Nikopol of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The Russian occupiers, for the purpose of intimidation, continue the chaotic shelling of the civilian population in the liberated towns and villages along the right bank of the Dnipro River. The city of Beryslav, Kherson region, is subjected to systematic mortar shelling. Also, in the Kherson direction, the civil infrastructure of the settlements of Kherson, Respublikanets, Tyahynka, Zelenivka, Inzhenerne, Antonivka, Sadove, and Veletenske was damaged by shelling. There are casualties among civilians.

The damage to the invaders' manpower and equipment in the previous days has been confirmed. So, in the Donetsk region, 4 self-propelled artillery installations 2C7 "Pion" were destroyed. And in the Zabaryne district of the Kherson region, the headquarters of the occupiers was hit, where a meeting of officers of the southern military district of the armed forces of the Russian Federation was held. As a result, up to 70 servicemen were injured. The number of dead is being clarified.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces made 2 strikes on the concentration areas of the occupiers, and units of the missile forces and artillery hit 5 control points and the area of concentration of the enemy's manpower.

Believe in the Armed Forces! Together we will win! Glory to Ukraine!" the summary says.