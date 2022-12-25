Russia has two options for new offensive in Ukraine, - German Ministry of Defense

The German Ministry of Defense believes that Russia has two options for a new offensive in Ukraine in 2023.

This was reported by the German newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung with reference to the department's analysis, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

The department's document says that the first option for the Russian Federation involves a large-scale offensive in Donbas, where the actions of the Belarusian army will serve as a distraction - the Belarusian military will allegedly begin deploying weapons near the border with Ukraine.

Read more: Germany handed Ukraine another BREM, 13 border guard vehicles, and is preparing 50 field heaters

It is noted that the dictator Oleksandr Lukashenko does not get involved in the war against Ukraine directly.

The German Ministry of Defense defines the second option as unlikely, as it is more extensive and will require the Russian Federation to attract much larger resources.

According to this plot, Belarus should enter into an open war, its troops will attack Kyiv, and the Russians will advance all over Donbas. In addition, a strike on the western regions of Ukraine is possible to cut off the supply of equipment from partners and force Ukraine to capitulate.

German analysts emphasize that the implementation of such a plan will require "much more soldiers than now", and according to the latest statements of Russian leaders, there is no question of a significant increase in the Russian army.