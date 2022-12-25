Ukraine will have all necessary weapons to liberate its land from enemy, - Kuleba

Ukraine will have all the necessary weapons to liberate its land from the invaders, it is only a matter of time.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, on the air of the national telethon "Edyni Novyny", Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"If we sum up all the conspiratorial conversations, not only in Washington but also in other countries, the conclusion is this: all the necessary weapons will be available, it's just a matter of time," Kuleba said.

He explained why it cannot be obtained immediately.

"There are psychological, logistical, and political reasons. We have to work with all these reasons and we will work.

The supply of weapons is a very complex technical and logistical operation, we deal with all these details together with colleagues from other departments. I have a feeling that there are no taboos in the issue of arms supply," Kuleba emphasized.

Read more: Having overcome Russian aggression, Ukraine will become a NATO member - Kuleba