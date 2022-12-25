Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is preparing to officially raise issue of Russia’s right to be member of UN and Security Council, - Kuleba

Ukraine’s Western partners are wary of Russia’s denuclearization, but they are starting to talk about it.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, stated this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to lb.ua.

"In principle, the idea is growing now, so far very cautiously, but before this topic was taboo in general, and now they are starting to talk about, actually, what will happen to Russia? And, actually, what will Russia be like from the point of view of geography, from the point of view of from the point of view of the army, from the point of view of possession of nuclear weapons?" - he noted.

Kuleba believes that it is possible to talk about it, it is a completely logical question.

"We at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are asking more questions, and tomorrow we will officially come up with a position. We have a very simple question - does Russia have the right to remain a permanent member of the UN Security Council and the United Nations in general?" - he noted.

Kuleba added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has a convincing and reasoned answer: no, it does not.