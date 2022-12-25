Evacuation from Mariupol was impossible, Russians did not want it - Deputy Mayor Kohut

The deputy mayor of Mariupol, Mykhailo Kohut, said that evacuation from the city at the beginning of a full-scale invasion was impossible, because the Russians did not want it and used the local population as a human shield.

This is reported by the Mariupol publication 0629.com.ua, Censor.NET reports.

"Since the beginning of March, the city authorities tried to break into the city with evacuation columns. But they could not do it. The Russians did everything thoughtfully, according to a plan - they worked to destabilize the situation. I think evacuation from the city was impossible because the Russians did not want it. They needed destabilization, they needed people inside the city to hold everyone hostage. There were no agreements with the Russians," the deputy emphasized.

Kohut reminded that the people of Mariupol did not believe until the last that in the 21st century it is possible to start such a war, simply take and destroy people and the whole city.

"I will give an example of how we tried to make the first successful evacuation at the beginning of March. We received a message that Kyiv agreed with Moscow on an evacuation corridor. We identified two places where people would gather, and found buses. A few minutes before the movement of the evacuation column, I personally decided to check whether it is possible to leave. I got into the car with my colleagues, but 100 meters away we came under such enemy fire," he added.