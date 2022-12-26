In Engels, Russia, explosions rang out at night, and air alert was announced. VIDEO

In the Russian city of Engels, Saratov Region, an air alert was announced near the airfield and explosions rang out.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Baza telegram channel.

"In Engels near the airfield, an air alarm sounds. Local residents report that explosions were heard.

According to preliminary data, there are victims," the message reads.

It was later reported that a fire broke out: "The area of the fire after the explosion in Engels was 120 square meters. According to preliminary data, 3 people died. Four more were hospitalized."

Watch more: Powerful explosion occurred at oil and gas field in Irkutsk region of Russia. VIDEO

The governor of the Saratov region of the Russian Federation, Roman Busargin, wrote after the explosions in Engels that "there is absolutely no threat to residents.

"There is absolutely no threat to residents. All stories about evacuation from the city are brazen lies created far outside the country.

Objects of civil infrastructure were not damaged.

Information about the event at the military facility is being checked by law enforcement agencies," he wrote.