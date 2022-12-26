Russia is at impasse, fundamental changes in its favor are not expected, - Budanov

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, emphasized that the Russians currently have no ability to achieve anything at the front.

He stated this in an interview with LIGA.net, Censor.NET reports.

"A fundamental change in the situation is not expected in the near future. There are several objective reasons for this. Russia is currently at a dead end, and the only place where it is still "trying to" advance is Bakhmut. There are no particular successes in this direction. Since August, [the Russians] have been constantly saying that Bakhmut has almost been captured. As you can see, it is already the end of December. The only place where they are trying to concentrate their forces is a little north of Bakhmut and in the direction of Zaporizhzhia," said the head of the Defence Intelligence.

According to Budanov, they currently do not see the real ability of the Russians to achieve anything.

"The Russians have already made several attempts at small local offensives. All of them were discovered in advance and ended in nothing for them," he added.

