Kherson authorities advise residents to evacuate

Enemy shelling in liberated Kherson does not stop and is becoming more and more frequent and large-scale. The security situation has been very tense in recent days.

This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

The local authorities once again advise the residents of Kherson not to risk their lives and the lives of their relatives and to evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine.

People are reminded that they will be provided with free shelter, housing assistance, cash payments, and all social guarantees.

