Enemy in south is losing its positions gradually, but quite confidently - Defense Forces of South

The Russian invaders are losing their positions in the south of Ukraine, but continue to terrorize the civilian population.

Nataliya Humenyuk, the head of the joint press center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, told about this during the television marathon, Censor.NET informs with reference to ArmyInform.

"The occupying forces continue to terrorize the civilian population. In particular, they do not stop shelling communities from the Kinburn spit, as well as the water area of the Black Sea and the Dnipro-Buh estuary in order to prevent the planned sea transport corridors from working in the grain agreement.

In other words, the occupiers are doing everything to make it impossible to include Mykolaiv direction and Mykolaiv ports there. In addition, he flies from time to time to the Ochakiv and Kutsurub districts," the spokeswoman said.

The enemy is keeping the maximum number of territories under threat, especially those they have lost. The occupiers are trying to hold at least some positions, but the Ukrainian military will not allow them to do so.

"The enemy is losing positions gradually, but quite confidently. The task before them now is to hold on, to wait for the moment when they draw up their reserves. Therefore, the command plans measures in such a way as not to give the enemy the opportunity to do this: we establish fire control, try to stop their logistical supply, do not give them peace, and force them to constantly look for new places of deployment," added the head of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.

Read more: Russians are maneuvering in Black Sea, it is obvious that they are preparing for something - OC "South"

She also emphasized that the enemy continues to maneuver and is obviously preparing for something.

"Now they are maneuvering and one of the missile carriers has already entered the base station. Currently, one surface and two underwater missile carriers are in the sea, which makes a total of 16 Kalibr missiles ready for use.

But we remember that it is not difficult to return that missile carrier to combat duty - it will take several hours. It should also not be forgotten that they have a tendency to repeat operations that are more or less significant for them, so if you think about December 5, how they were preparing for a massive missile strike, when they took missile carriers out to sea, raised strategic and tactical aviation, then in general everything very similar. And we are ready for this," Natalia Humeniuk said.

In addition, the head of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine emphasized that one should not expect only a massive strike, because the enemy is capable of inflicting point strikes as well.

- The fact that they are running out of supplies is understandable because they are using them, but the enemy cannot be underestimated. the Russians are trying to replenish their reserves despite sanctions and despite limitations in their capacities.

We see that they are looking for an opportunity to delay the course of events, to take a so-called operational pause to raise reserves and continue their "victory show", as they think, but our countermeasures are adequate, we will not give them that pause, because we realize that we have to win its independence as quickly as possible," emphasized Natalia Humeniuk.

Read more: Shelling of Kherson is manifestation of powerlessness and hatred of Russian invaders, - Humeniuk