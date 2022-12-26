After liberation of territories that were occupied in 2014, it is first necessary to block signals of Russian propaganda, - Haidai

The first step in the liberated territories, which have been occupied since 2014, should be the complete blocking of propaganda signals from the Russian Federation.

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk RMA, announced this during a briefing, Censor.NET informs.

"The first steps are to completely block the information signals that have been coming from the Russian Federation for almost 8 years. It was 100% propaganda that brainwashed local residents.

And then to do a long, but very necessary project on assimilation: that is, to attract doctors, to motivate teachers so that they come from different regions of Ukraine. To establish units of the National Guard, the military, so that they come with their families, to give them housing. That their children communicate with the locals, that they go to kindergartens and schools together. So that they simply come to an understanding in communication. That this propaganda simply remains in the past. This is the main thing.

And we will rebuild houses and infrastructure, there is no doubt about that," Haidai said.

