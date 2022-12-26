Cases of Ukrainian children being held hostage by Russians, unfortunately, are not unique, human rights activist Matviychuk

Human rights activists record cases of Ukrainian children being taken hostage by the Russian military.

Oleksandra Matviychuk, head of the human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties, told about this in an interview with Ukrainian News, Censor.NET informs.

"Such cases exist and, unfortunately, they are not isolated," she answered the question of whether there were cases where children were among the civilian prisoners.

She told about a specific case of taking a child hostage.

"I immediately think of a very well-known case that we dealt with regarding Vlad Buryak, who was taken hostage because his father is one of the officials in the Zaporizhzhia region. The child was taken hostage. The entire car with civilians in which Vlad was were missed, and it was he who was taken because of his last name," Matviychuk said.