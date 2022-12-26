Russia continues to produce Iskanders, Kalibrs, X-101, but not at such pace - Air Force

Russia continues to produce missiles like the Iskander, Kalibr, and X-101, but not at such a pace that it would carry out mass attacks frequently.

This was stated by Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat, Censor.NET reports with reference to UP.

"Unfortunately, the industry is working. The same Iskanders and Kalibrs and Kh-101, and these are the missiles that mainly threaten at long distances and are high-precision weapons, in fact, the industry for these missiles is still working. "Yes, they cannot produce them at the same rate at which the occupiers are shelling. That is, the use of missiles is not proportional to their production at enterprises. That is why the figure of the possible number of missile attacks is melting," he explained.

According to Ignat, at first they said 4-5, 3-4, now they say there are 2-3 (massive missile attacks. - ed.) left.

"If we approach these data from a mathematical point of view... It is certainly worth taking this into account, but there is no need to relax. Russia still has a powerful potential, combat aviation... We will defend the state and demilitarize Russian equipment and the occupiers," concluded the spokesman of the Air Force.