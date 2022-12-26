Rashists fired mortars at border of Sumy region, - OC "North"

The occupying army once again fired mortars along the border of the Sumy region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Operational Command "North".

As noted, from 12:40 to 1:05 p.m., 16 arrivals were reported, probably from a 120-mm mortar, previously in the area of N.P. Sidorivka There are no losses among personnel and equipment.

"Information about damage to civil infrastructure was not received," the report says.

