Russia has declared Bellingcat investigator Christo Grozev wanted

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia has placed Bellingcat investigative journalist Khristo Grozev on federal wanted list.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by "Mediazona" with reference to the Ministry's search database.

The card states that Grozev is wanted "under an article of the Criminal Code", but under which article it is not specified.

Christo Grozev is an investigative journalist, head of the Bellingcat project. In particular, together with the team of Oleksii Navalny and other journalists, he investigated the poisoning of a politician. It was established that eight employees of the Institute of Criminalistics of the FSB were involved in the poisoning.

In July, the FSB accused Grozev of helping Ukrainian intelligence, which, according to the agency, planned to hijack a Russian military plane. The department did not inform about the initiation of the case and its qualification. Grozev himself said that he did not take part in the operation of the Ukrainian special services, but together with the Bellingcat team he was preparing an investigation into the attempts of the FSB and the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine to deceive each other.

According to him, Ukrainian operatives approached Russian pilots with an offer to fly a military plane to the territory of Ukraine in exchange for money and citizenship of a European Union country, and when Grozev's team found out about it, they decided to make a documentary about the operation. Soon, Ukrainian intelligence understood that FSB employees began to conduct negotiations on behalf of the pilots.