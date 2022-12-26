We urge you to be ready for new massive shelling, - Air Force spokesman Ihnat

Ukrainians should be prepared for new massive attacks by the Russian invaders, because they have not resorted to them for more than a week.

This was stated by the speaker of the command of the Air Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Yuriy Ihnat on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"It is not ruled out. No one rules it out. The state leadership calls on the leadership of the Air Force and the Armed Forces to be ready for possible attacks. The head of the Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, has been talking about this for a long time, that such attacks are possible," he said.

Yes, Ignat noted that the Russians have not resorted to mass shelling of Ukraine for a week.

Previously, the occupiers carried out such strikes once a week, now the period has increased to 10 days.

"It is obvious that the enemy has not abandoned its intentions. It is worth waiting. But we will not make any predictions. It would be better if these shellings did not happen," he said.

The spokesman of the Air Force also recalled that the Russians like to use the Iranian Shaheds at night.