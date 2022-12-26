NABU searched head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA Reznichenko, - mass media

Detectives of the National Anti-corruption Bureau searched the head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA Valentyn Reznichenko.

This was reported by journalist Nataliya Sedletska, Censor.NET informs.

"In Dnipro, investigations have been ongoing since the morning as part of the NABU/SAPO criminal proceedings on the "Major construction" of roads in the Dnipropetrovsk region, on which the company of the fitness trainer and companion of the head RMA Reznichenko has already mastered more than one and a half billion hryvnias in 2022 alone. I would like to remind you that the Anti-corruption The prosecutor's office initiated this criminal proceeding after the publication of the journalistic investigations of "Schemes" and UP," the report says.

The journalist notes that three sources reported that today NABU detectives conducted a search in the office of the head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA Valentyn Reznichenko.

Sedletska added that searches were also conducted in a number of specialized departments of the DRMA, as well as at a number of other addresses that appear in this criminal case, initiated under the articles "abuse of power or official position" and "legalization of proceeds obtained through crime."

The UP also reports on the searches of Reznichenko with reference to sources.

"Investigative actions, including, are taking place at the company "Budinvestengineering", one of the owners of the company, Pavlo Chukhna," the publication notes.

We will remind, earlier the journalists of "Scheme" published an investigation in which it was said that the friend of the head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA Riznichenko received 2.3 billion for the repair of roads in the region.

SAPO opened the case after a journalistic investigation about the head of the Dnipropetrovsk State Administration, Reznichenko.

Also, the journalists of the "Scheme" program established that the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Valentyn Reznichenko, his girlfriend, fitness trainer Yana Khlanta, and Yuriy Golyk, who is a consultant for "Veliky Budivnivstvo" travel abroad together.

At the same time, the adviser to the head of the Office of the President, Mykhailo Podolyak, does not consider it necessary to make any decisions regarding the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Valentin Reznichenko, based on a journalistic investigation into corruption.