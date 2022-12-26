Ukraine initiates exclusion of Russia from UN, statement of Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Ukraine is initiating a comprehensive process aimed at excluding the Russian Federation from the UN Security Council and the United Nations in general.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian side notes that taking into account Russia's full-scale invasion and Moscow's aggressive policy, it is only a matter of time before Russia's actions discredit and destroy the entire UN system.

That is why the issue of Russia's fate in the UN should be resolved in the general context of its responsibility for gross violations of norms and principles of international law. And also for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in Ukraine.

"Ukraine calls on the member states of the UN to resume the application of the UN Charter in the issue of the legitimacy of the Russian Federation's presence in the UN, to deprive the Russian Federation of its status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and to exclude it from the UN in general," the statement reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes that the exclusion of Russia from the UN Security Council will not cause the annulment or revision of its resolutions. According to the Ukrainian side, Moscow illegally occupies a place in the organization, since its legitimacy as the successor of the USSR raises questions. Therefore, it must go through the international legal path of joining the UN, like other countries. In particular, to prove one's peace-loving nature, the requirement of which is contained in Clause 1 of Art. 4 of the UN Charter.

In this regard, Ukraine initiates a comprehensive process aimed at excluding the aggressor country from the UN and the Security Council.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba emphasized on his Facebook page that Ukraine will no longer remain silent.

"Today we started the fight to deprive Russia of the status of a permanent member of the UN Security Council. This fight will not be easy. It will be opposed, and not only by Russia. But we will not put up with lies and falsification. The tasks may be difficult, but nothing is impossible for us tasks," he emphasized.

It will be recalled that earlier the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, advocated the development of a mechanism to terminate Russia's membership in the UN Security Council due to massive violations of international law.

Prior to that, the US Congress initiated a resolution to exclude Russia from the UN Security Council.