Russian invaders plan to close most of Donbas mines due to their unprofitability, - Center of National Resistance

In the occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions, the invaders want to close the mines allegedly because they are unprofitable. They do not plan to resume production, equipment is being removed from the mines.

This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, Censor.NET informs.

"According to the results of 2022, coal production in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions decreased by 42%. The biggest problem is the mobilization of miners to the enemy's army, because currently the mines are less than 50% manned.

As a result, the occupiers do not plan to resume production and have set themselves the task of working through the process of closing non-working mines, or selling some of them if possible," the message reads.

The Center of National Resistance points out that all these "privatizations" will not have any legal force, because all these mines are seized and exploited by the enemy illegally. Even "potential investors" understand this, so no one wants to buy such an asset. Therefore, by "privatization" the occupiers mean the theft of mine property through fictitious legal entities.