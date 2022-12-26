Russian DRGs try to cross Dnipro river near Kherson, they are immediately destroyed - AFU

Enemy subversive and reconnaissance groups try to cross to the right bank of the Dnieper near Kherson, but the Defense Forces detect and destroy them. Currently, the Ukrainian military is strengthening its positions, placing mine barriers along the entire bank of the Dnipro.

This was reported by the head of the joint press center of the defense forces of the Tavri region Yevgeny Yerin, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Yes, there are certain actions on the part of the enemy and its sabotage and reconnaissance groups, as regards the activities on the islands near Kherson, there are attempts by small reconnaissance groups to move to the other shore.

Watch more: Soldiers of 92nd SMB eliminated group of occupiers: "Night disco to bass of artillery". VIDEO

At the same time, our intelligence monitors their movements and, as a rule, artillery strikes are carried out against these groups. Such groups, if detected, are immediately destroyed. They don't allow the enemy to gain a foothold, they don't allow them to expand their activities in this direction," he explained.