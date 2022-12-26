Massive Russian shelling of Kherson: 18 out of 64 wounded are in serious condition

As a result of shelling of Kherson, which took place on Saturday, December 24, 11 citizens were killed, 64 Kherson residents were injured, and 18 people are currently in serious condition.

Yaroslav Yanushevych

"On December 24, Russia carried out a terrorist attack on the center of Kherson. 64 Kherson residents were injured, 18 people are now in a serious condition... Unfortunately, then the ruscists killed 11 people," the message reads.

It is noted that medical workers are fighting for the lives of each and every one of the wounded at this moment, without giving up their hands. They were at the epicenter of the tragedy to save people. The head of RMA thanked the medics for their work, noting that they are real heroes.

